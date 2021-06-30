LUBBOCK, TX — Thomas Michael Sipowicz, adored father and grandfather, passed away on June 26, 2021 at the age of 86 in Lubbock, TX. He was born in Hudson Falls, NY and married his great love and partner in life, Patricia Tillinghast, on October 8, 1960. Together they raised six children.

Tom moved with his family from Rochester, NY to Centerville, OH; from there they moved to TX, residing in both Burleson and Sulphur Springs before finally settling in Lubbock.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda; wife, Patricia; parents, Vincent and Stella; and siblings Edmond, Amelia and Joseph.

He is survived by his children: Lauri Deckard, Timothy Sipowicz (Lori), Thomas Sipowicz, Susan Martz and Michael Sipowicz (Kimberly); sister, Tekla; brother-in-law, John and Barbara Tillinghast; sister-in-law, Ann Harris; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Resthaven’s Abbey Chapel for a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Christ the King Cathedral, Lubbock, TX.

Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.