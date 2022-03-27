Thomas Mangiacasale, Jr.

April 6, 1954 - March 17, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Thomas Mangiacasale, Jr., 67, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Haynes House of Hope, Granville, NY. Born on April 6, 1954 in Staten Island, NY, the son of the late Thomas and Ethel (Walz) Mangiacasale.

After graduating from New Dorp High School, Class of 1972, he attended DeVry Technical Institute specializing in electronics. Thomas retired from IBM/Ricoh as a customer service engineer.

He was an avid downhill skier and golfer. He had a love of politics and giving advice on many different topics. Thomas was a passionate family man, friend, proud father and grandfather and a devoted, loving husband and soulmate for 49 years. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout Troop 13 Leader in Lake George, NY.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Mary Mangiacasale.

Thomas is survived by his wife Deborah Mangiacasale of Queensbury, NY; his son Thomas Carlos Mangiacasale and Aurora of Queensbury, NY; and two grandsons: Reyn Mangiacasale and Kai Mangiacasale both of Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to acknowledge with appreciation all the staff of the Haynes House of Hope and High Peaks Hospice, Adirondack Region.

A Celebration of Thomas' Life will take place later this year.

In lieu of flowers or family gifts, donations may be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.