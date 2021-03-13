May 11, 1958—Mar. 11, 2021

HADLEY – Thomas M. Willett, 62, of Hadley Road, was taken into the arms of the Lord Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born on May 11, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Agnes Irene (Kegan) Willett of Corinth and the late Bruce Willett.

Tom attended Corinth High School and joined the United States Navy in 1977, serving for six years on two different battleships as an electronics programmer until his discharge in 1983.

He married Laurie Willett on August 19, 1989 in Corinth and the couple resided in Corinth for several years. She passed away December 15, 2016 following 32 years of marriage.

He was employed many years as an independent contractor, specializing in log homes and Adirondack carpentry. He also worked for the Town of Corinth as the landfill attendant until his retirement.

Tom enjoyed metal detecting, kayaking, and had a luck and love for the lottery. He carried on a family tradition of digging and identifying American artifacts and antiques. He also loved spending time with his family especially at the family camp on the Sacandaga.