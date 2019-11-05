Aug. 3, 1949 — Nov. 3, 2019 HUDSON FALLS — Thomas Lee Graham, 70, of Washburn Drive, died on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his home, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Born on Aug. 3, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George Henry Graham Sr. and Mildred (Farr) Friedman.
Thomas was a 1969 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, where he attended B.O.C.E.S, Future Farmers of America.
He married Judith Ann Yole on Aug. 30, 1969, at the home of Edward and Mildred Friedman in Middle Falls, by the Rev. Maurice E. Korb.
Thomas worked as a corrections officer for NYS DOCS, he retired from Washington Correctional in 2004. He also worked as a school bus driver for 46 years, retired from Hudson Falls Central School in 2015.
He was a previous member of the Fort Ann Fire Department and Rescue Squad and at one time, served as captain.
Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by a brother, Robert R. Graham in June 2014; and brother-in-law, Terrance Bruno in March 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Graham of Hudson Falls; one daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Mark LaFay of Hudson Falls; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Tonia Graham II of Surprize, Arizona and Shaun and Rebecca Graham of Broadalbin; seven beloved grandchildren, Nicole and Andrew LaFay of Hudson Falls, Briana and her fiancée, Adrian Marquez, Brendan and Brooke Graham of Surprise, Arizona and Connor and Noah Graham of Broadalbin; three sisters, Mary Lou and Emil Novohradsky, Susan Barrett and Nancy Bruno; four brothers, George H. Graham Jr., Edward E. Graham and wife, Carolyn, Joseph M. Graham and Charles E. Friedman and his wife, Lisa; several nieces and nephews; his beloved ‘Therapy Dog,’ “Zoey,” a much appreciated gift from Charles and Lisa Friedman; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Douglas Ryan; and Nancy L. Blanchard-Bartlett, who was a special additional member of our family, that had countless daily chats with Tom and helped raise our children.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 30 LaCross St., Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Church, with the Rev. Paul Mead, pastor, officiating.
A special thank you from our family to Dr. Eric Pillemer, Dr. Christopher Mason, C.R. Wood Cancer Center Staff, and High Peak Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Tom and his family.
Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuenralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.