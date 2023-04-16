Aug. 6, 1953—April 9, 2023

CAMBRIDGE—Thomas Lauzon, 69, a resident of Carney Cassidy Rd., passed away at his home on Sunday, April 9, 2023, following a battle with ALS.

He was born August 6, 1953, in Bennington, VT, to the late Raymond and Margaret (Hogan) Lauzon.

Thomas was a truck driver for many years for Rifenburg Construction. Thomas loved motorsports, he had a love for speed, both watching and participating.

He loved taking his camper to the lake with his family, in his free time.

Thomas loved people, but above all, he loved family. A word that could be used to describe him would be service. Everyone who knew him knew that if they needed anything, he was a phone call away.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Christine Lauzon.

Survivors include his children: Raymond Lauzon of Raleigh, NC, and Amy Lauzon of Maxton, NC; grandchildren: Cody, Jack, and Emma Lauzon; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 22, 2023 at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY 12834 with Rev. Virginia Cornell, officiating. Interment will follow in the N. Cambridge Stump Church Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects and greet the family from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials in his memory may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.