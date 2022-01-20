July 5, 1948—Jan. 18, 2022

CORINTH — Thomas L. “Tommy G” Guilder, Sr., 73, of William Street, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on July 5, 1948 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Caroline (Schuman) Guilder.

Tom attended Corinth High School and then joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

He then returned home and was employed for many years with the Carpenters Union in Schenectady. He worked for many years as a bartender in Corinth, at several locations, including the Central House, Pricey’s Bar, Gilhooleys, and Tommy G’s. Tom worked security for over 15 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement.

Tom had a love of sports, especially boxing, first assisting Jim Monthony at the Corinth EMBA and then operating Corinth Youth Boxing out of the Corinth Town Hall for several years. He also coached Little League for many years, and loved having pickup games at his home.

He had a great sense of humor and “One Liners” and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and playing board games, especially Trivial Pursuit and USA Trivia. He was especially proud of his Native American heritage and history.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth “Butch” Guilder, and William “Bill” Guilder.

Survivors include five children: Thomas Guilder, Jr. of Corinth, Michelle Miller (Bill) of Fort Edward, Carrie Guilder (Jason Scidmore) of Stony Creek, Stephen Guilder of Corinth, and Brian “Oscar” Guilder of Corinth; two siblings: Susan Millington (Bill Holland) of Corinth and Geoff “Skate” Guilder of Corinth; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; one uncle, Jim Guilder (Virginia) of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the ER staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Tom and his family during his time there.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to Full Gospel Assembly, 20 Stark Road, Corinth, NY 12822.