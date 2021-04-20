 Skip to main content
Thomas L. Clausen
Nov. 6, 1951—Apr. 18,2021

GREENWICH—Thomas L. Clausen, 69, a resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, April 18, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born November 6, 1951 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Lawrence F. and Beatrice (Everts) Clausen. Tom was raised and worked on the family farm in Northumberland, and graduated in 1969 from South Glens Falls.

During his youth he enjoyed doing field work and had a passion for John Deere Tractors. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. From 1976 to 2001 he owned and operated Farmer’s Daughters’ Drive-In in the Town of Saratoga. There, Tom proudly served people America’s “Happy Food”, including the creamiest ice cream in the area. People came from all around the region to enjoy his delicious homemade “Michigan Sauce”. He made an extraordinary Brownie Sundae, as well as his scratch made salads and soups. He provided a safe and educational work atmosphere for many area youths.

From 1996-2000 he expanded his food talents by opening the Livery Cafe in Greenwich, NY. In the off-season, Tom and Glenda enjoyed traveling. Together they traveled to Europe, The Caribbean Islands, much of the United States, as well as wintering in Florida.

He was predeceased by his father Lawrence F. Clausen.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Glenda (Winslow) Clausen of Greenwich; his mother, Beatrice (Everts) Clausen of Gansevoort; special aunt, Leonora Wolfe; brothers: Ron (Janice) Clausen and Robert (Mary) Clausen of Gansevoort; and sister, Nancy (Scott Perkins) Clausen Gray of Salem; sisters-in-law: Constance (James) Sloan of Greenwich and Diana (Jerry) Brophy of Old Saybrook, CT; several adored nieces, nephews, godchildren; and close friends.

Glenda would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Era Hanspal of the Albany Medical Center Movement Disorder Clinic.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorials in his name be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Research Fund, 47 New Scotland Ave., MC70, Albany, NY, 12208.

Online remembrances and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

