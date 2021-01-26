Sept. 1, 1939—Jan. 23, 2021

CAMBRIDGE—Thomas K. Anderson, Sr., 81, of Cambridge, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his residence. Born September 1, 1939 in Peabody, MA, he was the son of the late George and Evelyn (Miller) Anderson.

Tom attended Peabody High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 3 years being discharged in 1960 and moved to Cambridge and met Carol Hill. They were married on October 15, 1960.

He worked for the Town of Jackson and then worked for Peabody & Bates as a heavy equipment operator for 20 years and worked for Jim Barry Construction in the same capacity. He was the Town of White Creek Highway Superintendent for two terms until he retired.

In his spare time Tom enjoyed reading books, deer hunting and loved woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Frank, James and Jack Anderson, Constance De Almeida, Lavinia Murphy, Genevieve Richards, Priscilla Payne, Donalda Innis and Mary Cook.