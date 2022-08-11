Sept. 2, 1986—Aug. 4, 2022

SALEM — Thomas Joseph William Allen, 35, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, Aug. 4, 2022 at the home he shared with his grandmother Sherry Allen and his aunt, Vicki Hammond. Thomas was born Sept. 2, 1986 at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge.

Thomas is predeceased by both grandfathers, Joseph Rock in 1995 and William Allen, Sr. in 2010, his father, William Allen, Jr. in 2020, his mother, Sandra Buxton in 2017, his nephew, Tanner Michael Shinski in 2017 and his beloved Pitbull Ralph.

Thomas is survived by his grandmother, Sherry Allen; his uncle, Robert (Nancy) Allen; aunts: Vicki Hammond, Suzanne Done, Amy (Rob) Allen, Kimberlea (Dean) Stover and Jolea Vladyka; his stepmother, Sandra Huffer; and her children: Michael Huffer and Sarah (Chris) Huffer; and her children: Kian and Ellery; his brother, James Allen and his fiance Candi Beauchemin; and their three children: Hunter, Scarlett and Ashton. Thomas is also survived by many cousins and their children most of which referred to him as “Uncle Tommy” and his longtime girlfriend, Amber; and her three children: Aliviah, Kendra and Dante; along with his adopted Pitbull Deuce.

Thomas is a third-generation plumber and took over the business left to him by his late father William Allen, Jr. when he passed away suddenly. Thomas brought his cousin Ezra into the business as an apprentice and trained him to be a very competent plumber as well, and Thomas had nothing but the highest praises for how well Ezra took to the craft.

Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors and loved sharing those activities with others.

Thomas loved gardening and cultivating plants including his favorite flower, the Dahlia. He had a very big heart and will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of being in his company, no matter how brief their encounter was.

Thomas tried to treat everyone with the respect and kindness they deserved and always took their financial situation into account before presenting them with a bill for his work, just like his father did. He would rather take a loss on a job than having someone go hungry or without if he could help it.

Thomas was very supportive of the Second Amendment and loved his country very much. If you would like to honor his memory, please plant a seed for Thomas in your own garden and take part in what he loved to do well.

Thomas’ favorite quote is “the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry” and he tried to live by that quote, choosing to live in the moment rather than attempting to control all aspects of his life.

He never knew how much he was loved and how much he will be missed.

A Celebration of Thomas’ Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

