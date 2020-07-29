March 19, 1937 — July 26, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thomas Joseph Tierney Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born March 19, 1937 in Whitehall he was the son of the late Thomas L. and Mary (Gonyo) Tierney.
He graduated from Whitehall Central School Class of 1955.
On May 3, 1958 Tom married the love of his life, Patricia Tooley at St. Francis Church in Poughkeepsie by Father Peter Cody.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.
He retired as a corrections officer from Mount McGregor Correctional Facility. After retirement, Tom was a part time school bus driver for South Glens Falls.
Tom was a family man who enjoyed his trips to Maine, playing horseshoes, coaching his sons little league teams, attending all the grandchildren’s sporting events with his wife and spending time at Lake St. Catherine with his family, an ongoing tradition that continues today with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He especially loved his grandchildren and one of the best memories for them all was his Sunday donut deliveries to each one of them at their homes.
Tom was a warm and loving man with a kind and gentle soul, loved by so many. Sharing a special bond with his sister Mary.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his son-in-law, Michael J. Sutphin; sisters-in-law, Clara Senecal and Marilyn Brileya; brother-in-law, Edward Troy; nephew, Daniel Troy.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Tierney; sister, Mary Troy; children, Thomas Tierney Jr. (Maggi), Cheryl Perkins (Pierre), Mark Tierney (Peggy), Tamara “Tammy” Sutphin, Carol Nizolek (Daniel); grandchildren, Todd Tierney (Caitlin), Sean Tierney, Billie Jean Marmie, Patrick Perkins (Kim), Jacob Perkins, Megan Eddy (Eric), Cassandra Moore (Jeff), Breanna Sutphin, Andrew Nizolek, Laura Cartier (Bill) and Colby Nizolek; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Paul Senecal and Robert Brilyea; close family friend, Joyce Bregenzer; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donation’s in Tom’s memory can be made to Moreau Rescue Squad 1583 State Route 9 Fort Edward, NY 12828-9433.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Tom’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
