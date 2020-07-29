March 19, 1937 — July 26, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thomas Joseph Tierney Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born March 19, 1937 in Whitehall he was the son of the late Thomas L. and Mary (Gonyo) Tierney.

He graduated from Whitehall Central School Class of 1955.

On May 3, 1958 Tom married the love of his life, Patricia Tooley at St. Francis Church in Poughkeepsie by Father Peter Cody.

Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

He retired as a corrections officer from Mount McGregor Correctional Facility. After retirement, Tom was a part time school bus driver for South Glens Falls.

Tom was a family man who enjoyed his trips to Maine, playing horseshoes, coaching his sons little league teams, attending all the grandchildren’s sporting events with his wife and spending time at Lake St. Catherine with his family, an ongoing tradition that continues today with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.