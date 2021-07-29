Nov. 7, 1948—July 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Thomas Joseph Ross, 72, passed away on July 26, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Tom was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Joseph and Colleen (Burke) Ross of Whitehall.

After graduating from Whitehall High School in 1966, Tom immediately joined the United States Air Force.

Upon returning home, he attended Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, and graduated with honors from the Siena College Accounting Program with honors. Tom went on to become a CPA and began his professional career as a CPA in this area. In 1980 he joined the regional accounting firm, Silverstein and Loftus, as a tax supervisor.

As the firm grew, he earned a series of promotions. In 1986, partners Saul Silverstein and Gerald Loftus invited Tom to join them as a shareholder and the firm’s name soon became Silverstein, Loftus and Ross. In 1999, Tom was named President of the firm and began leading it through an era of steady growth during which the name of the firm evolved to reflect retirements of longtime partners and the addition of new partners. In 2012, Tom and his partners sold the firm, then known as Ross, Rigby and Patten, to Marvin and Co.