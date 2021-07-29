Nov. 7, 1948—July 26, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Thomas Joseph Ross, 72, passed away on July 26, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Tom was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Joseph and Colleen (Burke) Ross of Whitehall.
After graduating from Whitehall High School in 1966, Tom immediately joined the United States Air Force.
Upon returning home, he attended Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, and graduated with honors from the Siena College Accounting Program with honors. Tom went on to become a CPA and began his professional career as a CPA in this area. In 1980 he joined the regional accounting firm, Silverstein and Loftus, as a tax supervisor.
As the firm grew, he earned a series of promotions. In 1986, partners Saul Silverstein and Gerald Loftus invited Tom to join them as a shareholder and the firm’s name soon became Silverstein, Loftus and Ross. In 1999, Tom was named President of the firm and began leading it through an era of steady growth during which the name of the firm evolved to reflect retirements of longtime partners and the addition of new partners. In 2012, Tom and his partners sold the firm, then known as Ross, Rigby and Patten, to Marvin and Co.
Despite a full-time thriving and demanding career, Tom dedicated countless hours to local charitable organizations. In 2001, Tom was the recipient of the J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award, an award given by the Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce to an individual who demonstrates “a fierce commitment to betterment of our local community.” He had previously been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from Adirondack Community College.
Tom held many volunteer leadership positions across the region. His service has benefited the ACC Foundation, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, American Cancer Society, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Operation Santa Claus, Queensbury Economic Development Corp., Queensbury Lions Club, Siena College and United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Tri-Counties.
Tom was a prolific fundraiser, leading some of the largest capital campaigns of the time in the region. As chairman of the Capital Campaign for the Adirondack Community College Foundation in 1990, he led the $4 million campaign for the college, surpassing the stated goal. In the early 2000’s, he chaired the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation Capital Campaign, which raised $14 million for the hospital to build what is now known as the Northwest Tower.
A lifelong Red Sox fan, Tom also enjoyed following Boston College athletics and playing golf at the Glens Falls Country Club, where he served six years on the board of governors. He was a 30+ year member of the Glens Falls National Bank Regional Development Board and a member of the Siena College Board of Associate Trustees and Board of Trustees. Tom served eight years on the board, including the leadership position of President of the Prospect School, UCP of the Tri-Counties as well as the Board of Directors of Hudson Headwaters.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Michele Petit Ross; his son, Michael Ross of San Diego, CA; his brothers: Angelo (Marsha) Ross of Whitehall and Joseph (Linda) of Granville; his sister, Kathleen (Elijah) Harvin of Fayetteville, NC; along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Colleen (Burke) Ross.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Hoy, whose expert and compassionate care made a difficult illness so much easier. The staff at Glens Falls Hospital and the DCI Dialysis Center will always be remembered for their dedication and care.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tom in a special way may donate to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, he was always thankful to have such wonderful healthcare so close to home.
Friends may call Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted 5:30 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home, with Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
The family respectfully requests that visitors please wear a mask.
Interment will be private at a later date.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
