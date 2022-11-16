Aug. 18, 1942—Nov. 13, 2022

WILLIAMSVILLE — Thomas Joseph McDevitt entered into rest on Nov. 13, 2022 at the age of 80 in Williamsville, NY.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Nemeyer) McDevitt; devoted father of Christine (Randy) Burkard, Cynthia (Joseph) Staudenmayer and Thomas McDevitt Jr.; cherished poppy of Neal, Ryan, Jessica, Lukas, Benjamin and Julianne; adored great-grand poppy of Ella; dear brother of Peter (late Carol) McDevitt, John (late Arleen) McDevitt, Richard (Marcia) McDevitt, Mary (Raphael) Kraljic, Marcella McDevitt, and the late, James McDevitt; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Tom graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY, and received his BS in humans resource management from Wilmington University. He worked for the Ciba-Geigy Glens Falls plant and finished his career in technical sales with Ciba Specialty Chemicals in Newport, DE. Tom was an active volunteer in his church and coached little league for several years. In retirement he was a tax advisor for seniors and took up golf and more recently bocce ball.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, sporting events, and cooking. His gentle determination and humor will be dearly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville, NY, 14051, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Please assemble at church. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Newark Delaware Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Dr., Newark, DE, 19713.

