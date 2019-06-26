{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Joseph Brazier

May 16, 1930 — January 28, 2019

WATERVILLE, Maine and WHITEHALL — Thomas Joseph Brazier, 88, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at his home on Jan. 28, 2019.

He was born on May 16, 1930 in Whitehall, the son of the late Marcella (Breen) and Thomas J. Brazier.

Thomas graduated from Whitehall High School and then enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star.

When he returned from military service, he met and married Joan Barnes of Glens Falls. While working and raising a family, he attended and graduated from Siena College. Tom became employed in the banking industry, where he was employed as a bank official and later as a financial planner.

In 1971, Tom and his family moved to Waterville, Maine, where he enjoyed spending time with his family, skiing, summers on Pratts Island, climbing Mt. Katahdin and August and in Saratoga with his brothers and sisters.

Tom is survived by his former wife, Joan Brazier; his five children, Peter Brazier, Suzanne (Kevin) Tierney, John (Stephanie) Brazier, Ann (David) Boye and William (Dace) Brazier; his nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Isla and Terra Brazier, Madison and Bailey Tierney, Eleanor and Charles Boye and Serenitee and Cincere Brazier; his companion, Berit Freeling; his brother, Paul (Joyce) Brazier; sister-in-law, Joann Brazier; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his sisters, Nancy Brazier Eole and Kathleen Brazier Keeley; his brother, Eugene Brazier; and recently his brother, John Brazier.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

Whitehall services are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

