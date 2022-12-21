Jan. 21, 1947—Dec. 20, 2022

SCHUYLEVILLE — Thomas John Bruce Sr., 75, a resident of Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY, to the late Hugh and Rose (Ives) Bruce.

Thomas, served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart for his service. He was a hardworking man his entire life. Tom retired from Wesley Healthcare with over 20 years of service working as a security guard. During his retirement to stay active he worked as a crossing guard at the Schuylerville Central School and as a funeral assistant for Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home.

Tom was a member/mayor of the Schuylerville Stewart’s coffee crew; he was up at five and off to Stewart’s for coffee. He enjoyed driving around the countryside scouting for deer, hunting with his friends and son, and a was a former member of the David Nevins Volunteer Fire Department.

He will be most known as a loving Dad and Grandfather, affectionately known as Pa, Poppy, Opa and Big Pa. He was happiest whenever he was with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Forrest, Keith, and Robert Bruce; sister, Marylou Brunelle, and grand-daughter, Brittany Smith.

He is survived by his loving children: Thomas (Jessica) Bruce Jr. of Cambridge, Daniel (Bryant Ross) Bruce of Boston, Julie (Stephen Monroe) Smith of Greenwich, Sharon (Keith Boyce) Bruce of Greenwich, Jennifer (Lars) Cederstrom of Greenwich and Stephanie (Arthur) Lee of White Creek, NY; brothers: Tim Bruce, Willard (Cindy) Bruce, Richard Bruce, John Bruce, and Hugh Bruce Jr.; sisters: Betty Bruce, Pat (Paul) Henry, Dale Baldwin, Rose (Donald) Ormsby, and Grace Wilson; grandchildren, Brandon, Rachel, Kayla, Sasha, Brooke, Autumn, Dylan, Liv, Erik, Jordan, Thomas and Skyler; bonus grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madison, and Mia Lee; great-grandchildren: Austin, Evelyn, Damon, Jaidan, Averi, Kasey, and Raelynn; countless nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871, with the Rev. Martin Fisher officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veteran’s at www.secure.dav.org.

The family would like to thank the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, and the staff at Saratoga Hospital, D-1, Dr. Newton, Dr. Water, and Sarah Buczkowski RN, specifically.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.