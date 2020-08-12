Dec. 14, 1923 — Aug. 6, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Thomas J. Wade Sr, the loving husband of Josephine Elizabeth Walsh Wade (Jo Betsy), who predeceased him in May 1996 with 44 years of marriage, died Aug. 6, 2020. He was also predeceased by his sister, Johanna (Joan Wade Nugent) and his parents, Michael from Kilgarvan in Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland and Katherine (Kate) O’Keeffe Wade from Gneevegullia in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland.
Survivors include his six children: Jean Catherine Wade Mockry (John) of Plattsburg, Joan Elizabeth Wade-Keszey (Dale) of Saratoga, Thomas J. Wade Jr. of South Glens Falls, Ellen Jo Wade Desantis (Robert) of Rotterdam, Jennifer Ann Wade of Saratoga and Michael Edward Wade (Gina Weldy Wade) of Karlstad, Minnesota. His grandchildren are: Brian Mockry of Ballston Spa, Katelyn Christiansen (Kyle) of Latham, Brendan Wade-Keszey (Eva Mala) of Praque, Czech Republic, Bridgette DeSantis of Saratoga, Connor Desantis of Rotterdam and Josephine Wade of Karlstad, Minnesota. He is also survived by his great granddaughter, Abigail Catherine Christiansen (Latham) and five nieces, along with his dear friend in County Kerry, Ireland, Father Daniel Herlihy.
A graduate and class officer of St. Mary’s Academy Class of 1941, he volunteered to join the US Navy in 1942 becoming Radioman 2nd class during WWII, serving in Normandy, Great Britain, and Algeria. He was honorably discharged August 1945, becoming a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans. Recently, he and his son, TJ, joined the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with fellow veterans, providing a rich and fond memory of their service to their country. He was very proud and humbled when his son Michael included his name in memorials for his WW II service. Holding dual citizenship with the US and Ireland, he felt a profound loyalty to both countries.
For twenty years, he was self-employed in Wade’s TV/ Radio Sales and Service, after having worked at RCA in Camden, New Jersey and studying at the Delahanty School of Electronics in New York City. He also taught Electronics at the local B.O.C.E.S. Service was important to him as evidenced by his membership in several municipal committees, including Democratic Party Committeeman and member of Glens Falls Planning Board. For twenty years, he served in Glens Falls as Ward 1 City Councilman and County Supervisor with honor and respect for the people who lived there, many of whom were first generation from Europe. A lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, he was an usher for many years and belonged to the St. Mary’s Alumni Association, serving at one time as President of the Association.
Deeply devoted to his family, he was proud of their accomplishments, particularly relishing a moment as County Supervisor when he was honored at an Adirondack Community College graduation ceremony as his sixth child graduated, highlighting that all six of his children graduated from ACC, the local community college. He loved family gatherings where singing of songs from the “old country” and laughter filled the room. Sitting at the kitchen’s picnic table and sharing a cup of tea or coffee and catching up with family and friends were among his favorite past times. The creation and maintenance of a large vegetable garden in the backyard filled his summers from ground to table providing the nutritious elements for rich and delicious meals for his family of eight. His children fondly remember the “hosing” of the background that transformed their yard into a skating rink for them and their friends to skate.
He had an innate curiosity about life and was a voracious reader and conversationalist filled with knowledge about many topics. His years of climbing ladders putting antennas on roofs for televisions pre-cable era nurtured a larger vision for him of life and its possibilities. He was an optimist who advocated for those less able to fend for themselves. He knew “his people” in Ward 1 and understood the economic hardships many carried. He sincerely strived to keep taxes reasonable and manageable even as it seemed there were stronger forces to do the opposite. He did not give up! A man of deep faith, he truly believed in loving neighbors as himself.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls. There are no calling hours scheduled.
In his memory, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s St. Alphonsus School, Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family of Thomas Wade would like to thank the staff at The Landing of Queensbury and the Wesley Community for their kind care and compassion.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com
