Thomas J. Wade Sr.

For twenty years, he was self-employed in Wade’s TV/ Radio Sales and Service, after having worked at RCA in Camden, New Jersey and studying at the Delahanty School of Electronics in New York City. He also taught Electronics at the local B.O.C.E.S. Service was important to him as evidenced by his membership in several municipal committees, including Democratic Party Committeeman and member of Glens Falls Planning Board. For twenty years, he served in Glens Falls as Ward 1 City Councilman and County Supervisor with honor and respect for the people who lived there, many of whom were first generation from Europe. A lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, he was an usher for many years and belonged to the St. Mary’s Alumni Association, serving at one time as President of the Association.

Deeply devoted to his family, he was proud of their accomplishments, particularly relishing a moment as County Supervisor when he was honored at an Adirondack Community College graduation ceremony as his sixth child graduated, highlighting that all six of his children graduated from ACC, the local community college. He loved family gatherings where singing of songs from the “old country” and laughter filled the room. Sitting at the kitchen’s picnic table and sharing a cup of tea or coffee and catching up with family and friends were among his favorite past times. The creation and maintenance of a large vegetable garden in the backyard filled his summers from ground to table providing the nutritious elements for rich and delicious meals for his family of eight. His children fondly remember the “hosing” of the background that transformed their yard into a skating rink for them and their friends to skate.