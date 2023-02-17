Thomas J. Senecal, Sr.

Aug. 17, 1928 - Feb. 14, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thomas J. Senecal, Sr., 94, of Lamplighter Acres, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 17, 1928 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late George and Sarah (Stewart) Senecal.

Tom attended Corinth High School and then joined the United States Army in 1950, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1952.

He married the love of his life, Virginia Pelletier on Aug. 14, 1954 and the couple resided in Corinth for many years before moving to Lamplighter Acres in South Glens Falls. She passed away May 20, 2016 following 61 years of marriage.

Tom worked for many years in the grocery store business in the produce and meat department. He worked for several years as the Meat Department Manager at the A & P Store in Queensbury, and then owned and operated Senecal's Market on Eggleston Street in Corinth.

He was a die-hard Yankees fan since the age of five and passed that love on to his children.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his youngest child, Eric Senecal; his grandson, Leslie Laubach; his great-grandson, Lucas Norton; his son-in-law, Paul Steinborn; and his siblings: Pat Senecal and his wife, Elaine, Helen Willett and Betty Hudson.

Survivors include four children: Thomas J. Senecal, Jr. of South Glens Falls, Debra Senecal of South Glens Falls, Sue Norton of Saratoga Springs and Lynette Steinborn of LaGrange, GA; his daughter-in-law, Mandy Senecal of Olathe, KS; one sister, Dorothy Eaton (Brian) of Corinth; several grandchildren: Michael, Joseph (Marquise), Rachel (Damian), Brian (Michelle), Cassandra, Jeremy (Courtney), Kelly, Nicholas, and Laurie Reynolds; several great-grandchildren: Adam, Victoria, Brayden, Kyleigh, Carson, McKenzie, Cameron, Madison, Carter and Liam; and one great-great-granddaughter, Catherine; and several nieces and nephews.

A Committal Service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga for the compassionate and outstanding care given to our father during this time; especially Alice Benfey, RN, Theresa Delgado, home aide, Karen Buczkowski, LCSW, Belinda Marquez, on-call nurse and Pastor Tom Ryberg, Chaplain. They were angels to our family.

We would like to thank our cousins: Lorraine Arney, Wanda and Ed Stanton, Lee Hudson and aunt Dottie Eaton for all you did for dad and our family during his illness.

The sisters: Deb, Sue, and Lyn would like to thank our brother Tommy for all he did during this time, we couldn't have gone through this without your training and experience as an Army medic and in geriatric care. We know dad appreciated it and so did we.

Dad went to Heaven to be with his one and only Valentine. Until we meet again, you and mom are so loved.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.