Aug. 18, 1979—Jan. 2, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — LONDON U.K.

Thomas J. Muscatello, aka, Thomas J. Mace, 43, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 18, 1979 in Glens Falls he was the son of Thomas J Muscatello and Regina (Duggan) Muscatello.

He graduated from Bolton Central School in 1997, where he was the salutatorian. He continued to study at Adirondack Community College being the first ACC student trustee. Then moving on to Coastal Carolina University and Stenden University of Applied Science in the Netherlands. After his schooling, he had a bachelor of science and history and political science.

Thomas loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends, he was a gifted and creative person who had a great sense of humor. He was always ready for a celebration and would light up any room he entered.

Thomas wrote three books, the first in 2012 titled To the Queen… A Royal Drinkology, his second, was Their Majesties’ Mixers, When They Reign, They Pour, which in 2018 he won a Gourman Award for best cocktail book in the UK, his third book, was The Adventures of Little Queen Lilibet, which are sold in English and Italian. Thomas contributed to the publications for the Majesty and Royalty Magazines, Political Pundits UK, The Conservative Blog and Professor David Flinte. He founded the British Monarchist Society in 2011. Thomas was recognized for his works in conceptualizing and overseeing the creation of the 2015 Realms Portrait for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth commissioned by the British Monarchist Society at St. James Palace in her becoming the longest reigning sovereign in British history. He was also the author of the Queens 75th Jubilee Anthem, and many more accomplishment and awards and projects in the works before his passing.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Leo and Marjorie Duggan of Bolton Landing and paternal grandparents Louis and Dorothy Muscatello.

He is survived by his mother, Regina Muscatello of Bolton Landing, his father, Thomas Muscatello (Deborah) of Newcomb, his uncle, Michael Duggan (Pamela) of Hadley, his brother, Anthony Muscatello of Queensbury and stepsiblings, Jay Roden, Amanda Scheidegger, Christopher Roden, Rachel Sorenson.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 4–7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Spring burial will take place at Bolton Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Thomas’s name to big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Adirondack, by mail to 1 Lawrence St., Suite 1B or online to https://bbbssadk.bbbssecure.org/page/26899/donate/1 , Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Bolton Central School Scholarship Fund.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.