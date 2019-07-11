{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas J. Korenyik

October 10, 1952 — February 21, 2019

INDIAN LAKE — Thomas J. Korenyik, 66, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at his home in Indian Lake.

Tom was born Oct. 10, 1952 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, the son of Tibor and Virginia (Filer) Korenyik.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of Unatego Central School. His automotive expertise (especially with Chevys), work ethic, sense of humor, and “gift of gab” will be missed by those whose lives he touched.

Tom is survived by his sons, Daniel Korenyik and Joseph Korenyik; his sister, Cathy Korenyik; his nieces, Jeanne Clark, Kathryn Clark Christman and Sarah Korenyik; and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his beloved brothers, Theodore (Ted) Korenyik and Timothy (Tim) Korenyik.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery in Otego, with the Pastor Phil Livermore, Main Street Baptist Church, officiating.

A memorial service and luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at American Legion Post 1392, West Main Street, Indian Lake, with Pastor Paul Miller officiating.

The family is being served by Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

“You are not forgotten, loved one, nor will you ever be, for as long as life and memory lasts, I will remember thee.”

