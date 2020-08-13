May 20, 1943 — Aug. 11, 2020

Thomas J. Hayden, 77, ascended to God’s kingdom Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020 and was greeted by his mother’s sweet face.

Born on May 20, 1943 in Brooklyn, Thomas was the son of the loving late Thomas and Anna (Wilcox) Hayden. He graduated in 1962 from Hadley-Luzerne Central School, where he enjoyed playing multiple sports and being a leader and top scorer in basketball.

In 1964 Thomas was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served his country bravely. After being deployed to Korea, a Chaplin looking for an assistant, met him and four other candidates. Right away the Chaplin was drawn to Thomas and ended up picking him after asking the group just a few short questions. Thomas continued to serve until 1970.

On April 15, 1967 he married the love of his life, Joan Walkup at Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne. Thomas had previously met Joan at the IGA in Lake Luzerne while picking up some chocolate milk and was instantly captivated by her.