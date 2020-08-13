May 20, 1943 — Aug. 11, 2020
Thomas J. Hayden, 77, ascended to God’s kingdom Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020 and was greeted by his mother’s sweet face.
Born on May 20, 1943 in Brooklyn, Thomas was the son of the loving late Thomas and Anna (Wilcox) Hayden. He graduated in 1962 from Hadley-Luzerne Central School, where he enjoyed playing multiple sports and being a leader and top scorer in basketball.
In 1964 Thomas was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served his country bravely. After being deployed to Korea, a Chaplin looking for an assistant, met him and four other candidates. Right away the Chaplin was drawn to Thomas and ended up picking him after asking the group just a few short questions. Thomas continued to serve until 1970.
On April 15, 1967 he married the love of his life, Joan Walkup at Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne. Thomas had previously met Joan at the IGA in Lake Luzerne while picking up some chocolate milk and was instantly captivated by her.
Thomas and Joan have three incredible kids together whom Thomas cherished wholeheartedly. They grew up on Long Island where Thomas founded the St. John of God CYO roller hockey league. Ensuring his kids, as well as many others, were off the streets and part of a team where they could learn important skills and make lasting friendships.
Thomas worked as a sheet metal foreman in the Bronx for over 30 years prior to his retirement in 1995.
Upon retiring Thomas and Joan moved back to upstate New York. Thomas enjoyed fishing, going on cruises, sports, cooking and quality family time. He was an avid Notre Dame, New York Yankee and New York Islander fan. He especially enjoyed cooking his famous meatballs. Everyone would ask for his amazing recipe, but he would never give away his top-secret ingredient used in most of his delicious dishes.
Thomas’s family’s favorite memories are of gathering around during the holidays to hear the stories of his incredibly full and adventurous life. Those stories will live on and be passed down through generations.
He was predeceased by an infant great-grandson, Jailyn Tayvon Lewis and an uncle, Edgar Wilcox.
Survivors include his brother, William (Ginny) Hayden of Massapequa; his loving wife of 53 years, Joan Hayden; their children: Danny (Kim) Hayden of Lindenhurst, Kevin (Nicole) Hayden of Hadley, Denis (Vicky) Hayden of West Islip; grandchildren: Brandon, Michael, Emiko, Anna (Jay), Katie, Christina, Jacqueline, Briana, and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Mother and Child in Lake Luzerne. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and in church and New York state’s capacity restrictions strictly followed.
Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery in Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
