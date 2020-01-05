Jan. 4, 1936 — Dec. 26, 2019
BINGHAMTON — Thomas J. Arnold of Binghamton, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019. Thomas lived among his friends at Good-Shepherd Fairview. He was retired from the State of New York for 27 years and enjoyed golf, wintering in Florida and fishing.
He was predeceased in death by his wife, Ann Elizabeth Gardiner-Arnold; parents, Ralph and Katherine Arnold; and sister, Betty Jean Mikulski. He is survived by his six children, Thomas his wife Sylvia Arnold, Patricia Arnold, Edward Arnold, Michael Arnold and his wife Debra, Robert Arnold his wife Diane, and Daniel Arnold; sisters, Mary Warnstorff and husband Lew and family, and Kathleen Mastrangelo and husband Angelo and family; brother-in-law, Walter Mikulsi; the Gardiner family; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his request, there will be no services.
