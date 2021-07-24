May 26, 1942—July 22, 2021
GANSEVOORT — Thomas Harry Brown, 79, of West River Road, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.
Born on May 26, 1942 at Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Irving LeRoy and Gail (Clark) Brown.
He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
At the age of six, Tom accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal savior and has actively served and worked for Him all his life. His favorite scriptures have been John 3:16 and Matthew 5:16.
In June of 1962, Tom married Eva Keech. The couple built their home on Notre Dame Street.
Tom got his first job at the age of 12 delivering papers. He then worked at the Homestead Motel on Route 4. Finally, he held the position of shift supervisor for many years at Scott Paper (Irving Tissue) for 40 years before retiring.
As a teenager, Tom was on the track team and active in the FFA and Gospel Lighthouse Church. Being on a farm, he had raised chickens, calves and pigs and also showed the cows at the Washington County Fair. Tom had always enjoyed the outdoors especially activities such as hunting, fishing and trapping. He had built five complete houses and many smaller building/construction projects. He had many hobbies such as working on old cars, boating and skiing on Lake George, and swimming with his buddies at Red Bridge on the Feeder Canal — all while being involved in many church functions and activities.
Tom was a loving husband and caring father of four children. He loved spending time with his family in the summer, boating and water skiing on Lake George and winters were spent snowmobiling the trails in the Adirondacks. Tom enjoyed being an active part of his family’s life.
In the late 1980’s, he started farming with the purchase of six Herefords, took over his father-in-law’s farm on West River Road and increased the herd to 50. In 2005, he built a home on the farm where he and his wife presently live. In 2002, he began traveling after purchasing a Fifth Wheel camper.
As an adult, he continued to be very active in all church functions as well as serving as deacon/council member. Presently, he is a member of the Calvary Family Life Center of Glens Falls. Beyond all the busyness of life, his daily goal was to be a witness of the love of Jesus Christ to everyone he encountered.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Winifred Hodges, Robert Brown and Linda Brown.
Survivors include his children: Pamela Schelkun and her husband, Robert of Milan, MI, Ruth Brady and her husband, Chris of Malta, Janet Brown and her companion Shawn O’Dell, of Lacona and Thomas Brown and his wife, Ashley of Johnston, IA; four very special grandchildren, who he loved dearly: Karen Yelland and her husband, Joel of South Lyon, MI, Kevin Schelkun of Milan, MI, Wyatt Brown of Johnston, IA and Taylor Brown of Johnston, IA; his brother, Daniel Brown and his wife, Sharon of Hudson Falls; his brothers-in-law: David Hodges of FL and Edward Keech of Holmes; his sister-in-law, Carol Huestis and her husband, Al of Webster, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Calvary Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls.
Memorial services will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury
Donations in Tom’s memory may be sent to the Calvary Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.