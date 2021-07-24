Thomas Harry Brown

Tom was a loving husband and caring father of four children. He loved spending time with his family in the summer, boating and water skiing on Lake George and winters were spent snowmobiling the trails in the Adirondacks. Tom enjoyed being an active part of his family’s life.

In the late 1980’s, he started farming with the purchase of six Herefords, took over his father-in-law’s farm on West River Road and increased the herd to 50. In 2005, he built a home on the farm where he and his wife presently live. In 2002, he began traveling after purchasing a Fifth Wheel camper.

As an adult, he continued to be very active in all church functions as well as serving as deacon/council member. Presently, he is a member of the Calvary Family Life Center of Glens Falls. Beyond all the busyness of life, his daily goal was to be a witness of the love of Jesus Christ to everyone he encountered.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Winifred Hodges, Robert Brown and Linda Brown.