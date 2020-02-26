Aug. 23, 1942 — Feb. 24, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Thomas H. Keating, 77, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home Memory Care, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born Aug. 23, 1942 in Englewood, New Jersey, he was the elder son of the late Francis and Ruby (Cannock) Keating.

He grew up in Edgewater, New Jersey, surrounded by many friends and family members. He graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, in 1960, and was proud of the fact that he was the oldest member of the graduating class of 2002 at Adirondack Community College many years later.

After high school, Thomas enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1960 to 1962. He sailed on the USN LSD Lindenwald and was always proud of his ship and crew, and that he served offshore in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

On Oct. 22, 1977, he married Christine Rathbun of Granville at the Granville Baptist Church, and later at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

For many years, he was employed by Scott Paper in Fort Edward and also WSWHE BOCES.

