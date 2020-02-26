Aug. 23, 1942 — Feb. 24, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Thomas H. Keating, 77, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home Memory Care, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born Aug. 23, 1942 in Englewood, New Jersey, he was the elder son of the late Francis and Ruby (Cannock) Keating.
He grew up in Edgewater, New Jersey, surrounded by many friends and family members. He graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, in 1960, and was proud of the fact that he was the oldest member of the graduating class of 2002 at Adirondack Community College many years later.
After high school, Thomas enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1960 to 1962. He sailed on the USN LSD Lindenwald and was always proud of his ship and crew, and that he served offshore in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
On Oct. 22, 1977, he married Christine Rathbun of Granville at the Granville Baptist Church, and later at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
For many years, he was employed by Scott Paper in Fort Edward and also WSWHE BOCES.
Some of his enjoyments included photography, stamp collecting, creative cooking, and especially his cherished pet dogs. The last dog he had, Teacup the Chihuahua, recently predeceased him.
He was a member of the Marcelle-Nolan Chapter of Disabled American Veterans.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Christine of Queensbury; his children, Jody Martino (Christopher) and Amanda Howard (Robert) all of Queensbury; grandchildren, Alexander Thomas Martino and Mallory Grace Martino of Queensbury; brother, James Edward Keating of Sussex, New Jersey; sister, Phyllis Hazlitt of Georgia; a special cousin, Evelyne Giannantonio (Frank); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. At 4 p.m., the start of visitation, the DAV will hold a brief service in honor of Thomas with Chaplain Sid Gordon officiating.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, at the funeral home with the Deacon Frank Herlihy, officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at noon on Friday at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, “S” wing, for their excellent care of Tom these past years.
In loving memory of Tom, contributions may be made to Marcelle-Nolan Chapter of Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 158, P.O. Box 163, Glens Falls, NY 12801; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 163, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or Alzheimer’s Association, Pine West Plaza (Building 4, Suite 405) Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
