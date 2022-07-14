May 3, 1938—July 12, 2022

SARATAGO SPRINGS — Thomas Gould of Saratoga Springs, peacefully went to his heavenly home on July 12, 2022, at the age of 84.

Tom was born on May 3, 1938 in Mount Kisco, NY to Eugene and Anna (Curley) Gould and grew up in Katonah, NY.

Tom earned his undergraduate degree from St Joseph’s College in Yonkers, NY, a master’s degree from Fordham University, and continued studies at Columbia University.

A career educator, Tom served over 40 years in public and Catholic school education, starting as an English teacher at Copiaque HS on Long Island and then Westlake HS in Thornwood, NY. From there, he brought his family north and was the Principal and Assistant Superintendent at Ballston Spa before taking the helm as Superintendent at Corinth, where he led the school district for 20 years. After retirement from public education, he continued to serve as the Principal at Christ the King School in Guilderland and later as a mentor to Catholic School principals in the local area.

Tom was a devoted man of faith who selflessly served his community. He was an active church parishioner and volunteer, President of the Corinth Rotary Club and co-chaired their Student Exchange Program. But, most importantly, he led and loved by example.

Throughout his life, Tom had a passion for the great outdoors, sports and travel. He could often be found with family and friends canoeing on the Hudson, tubing on the Sacandaga River, sailing on Lake Champlain or hiking and camping across the Adirondacks. In his spare time, he played basketball, tennis and pickleball, and traveled around the world with the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Patricia.

Tom was devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sister, Kathleen Weir (Kate); five children: Thomas (Stephania), Stephanie (James), Jennifer, Kathleen (Tim) and Christopher (Joelle); eleven grandchildren: Thomas and Joseph Gould; James, Emily and Catherine Dolan; Elizabeth Gould; Jessica Wutzer; Andrew and Elizabeth Maguire; Seth and Avery Gould; and four great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his brother Gene Gould.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373).

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday July 18, 2022, at the Historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom’s name to Saratoga Central Catholic School at 247 Broadway, Saratoga, NY 12866 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org.

To share a memory or condolence with Tom’s family, please visit www.burkefuneralhome.com.