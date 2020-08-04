March 29, 1940 — July 21, 2020
BALLSTON SPA — Thomas Gary Sprague, son of Kenneth M. and C. Elizabeth Sprague, died suddenly July 21, 2020 at home in Ballston Spa.
He graduated from Warrensburg Central School and SUNY Oswego and taught in Chestertown and Warrensburg briefly.
He purchased and managed the Pillars in Warrensburg and later sold the business and moved to Florida. He was involved in many businesses until establishing his own construction/home repair business until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, and his brother William (Mary) and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Tillman Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.