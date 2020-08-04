March 29, 1940 — July 21, 2020

BALLSTON SPA — Thomas Gary Sprague, son of Kenneth M. and C. Elizabeth Sprague, died suddenly July 21, 2020 at home in Ballston Spa.

He graduated from Warrensburg Central School and SUNY Oswego and taught in Chestertown and Warrensburg briefly.

He purchased and managed the Pillars in Warrensburg and later sold the business and moved to Florida. He was involved in many businesses until establishing his own construction/home repair business until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, and his brother William (Mary) and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillman Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, Florida.

