Sept. 2, 1954—April 17 2023

GLENS FALLS—Thomas G. Morrison, age 68, a lifetime resident of Glens Falls passed away peacefully at his home due to chronic respiratory illness, on April 17, 2023.

He was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Glens Falls, son of the late George Morrison and Joan (Vannier) Morrison.

Predeceased by his parents and sister, Patti A. (Morrison) Shepard and longtime girlfriend, Karen Kosinski.

He is survived by his brothers: Michael Morrison and wife, Anne (Sullivan) Peachtree City, GA, Gary Morrison and wife Rosemarie (Viscosi) Fort Walton Beach, FL and John Morrison of Jupiter, FL; two nieces; and nine nephews.

Tom graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1973 and attended Adirondack Community College. He retired in 2008 after a 25-year career as a New York State Correctional Officer.

Tom enjoyed playing softball, golfing, sailing, gardening and caring for his cats and dogs. He was blessed with many friends and family. Tom was big-hearted and always had a smile that would light up a room and great sense of humor.

There will be no service and a private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls surrounded by his family.