Jan. 6, 1935 — Sept. 25, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Thomas Francis Varmette, formerly of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.

Thomas was born in Syracuse on Jan. 6, 1935. He was the son of the late Aaron Varmette and Phoebe (Jangrow) Varmette.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952. He served in the Marine Corps Aviation as an aviation electrician. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and remained in the Marine Corps inactive reserve until 1960, having been awarded a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Thomas was very proud of his service.

Following his service to his country, Thomas went to Mohawk Valley Community College, where he graduated with an associate degree in business administration. He began his career as an assistant manager for Montgomery Ward and finished his career with Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. As a hobby, Thomas was a New York State Public High School Athletic Association referee in the Albany area in football and basketball, and eventually reached college level, refereeing basketball for the small colleges. Additionally, he served as a board member to the Adirondack Three-Style Wrestling Association.

Upon retirement, Thomas loved to spend time with camping at the local DEC campgrounds with family. He was an ardent supporter of veterans and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 574, Hudson Falls, and the Marine Corps League Memorial Detachment No. 2. He served on both organization's Color Guard, Toy's for Tots and was a former commandant of the Marine Corps League Memorial Detachment No. 2.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Sherry, of 35 years; his children, Michael Varmette, Jodie Merrithew, Julie and Tony Abeel, Jeffrey and Dana Varmette and Peter and Stacy Varmette; and his stepchildren, Tamara and Mark Fredette, David Willis, Holly and Don Smith and Melissa and William Beadleston. He has 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Arrangements for Thomas are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Donations in Thomas' name can be made to the Adirondack Vet House Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

