Jan. 28, 1943—Nov. 15, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thomas Francis Carey, 78, of Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls.

Thomas was born January 28, 1943 in Bronx Borough, New York to the late John Carey and Norma LaDue.

He graduated from Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1960.

Thomas was married to Bonnie Carey for 41 years and loved her deeply.

Thomas joined the Navy in November, 1960. While stationed in Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, he was on football and fast pitch softball championship teams. Thomas was a patriotic man and loved his country. Upon reenlistment, he was stationed aboard the U.S.S Oriskany (CV-34).

Thomas then went to SUNY Schenectady Community College to study photography.

Thomas was a foster father for 15 years. He and his wife, Bonnie, focused on raising special needs children. He also helped raise many of his daughters’ friends like his own.

Thomas was such a caring man, he loved growing out his beard and dressing up as Santa in the winter for children. He would also go to local businesses and hospitals dressed as Santa just to make other people smile.

Thomas was an avid baseball fan and loved the New York Yankees. He was a beloved Little League coach for many years. He also enjoyed the local hockey teams in Glens Falls.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie Carey.

Thomas is survived by his sisters, Patricia Ingalls, Linda Ross (Leo), and Debra Bevins. He is also survived by his children, Cheyenne Carey, Shaina Carey, Jennie Higgins, Mimi Carey, Thomas J. Carey, Casey Carey and his wife Erica, Bridget S. Carey McLaughlin, and Kelly Carey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Thomas in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.