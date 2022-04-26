 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas F. Fuss

Aug. 18, 1961—April 22, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Thomas F. Fuss of Lake Luzerne passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at the age of 60.

Born on August 18, 1961, he was the son of Frank and June (Davis) Fuss. Tom grew up in Guilderland, NY, graduating from Guilderland High School in 1979 and going on to achieve an associate degree in forestry from Paul Smith’s College in 1981.

Tom is remembered as a loving, selfless and inspiring father of two, devoting every ounce of his energy to raising his children. There was nothing that Tom would not have done for his children, as he prioritized ensuring his kids would have every possible opportunity to achieve success in every endeavor. His love for his children was recognized by all through his presence at every school event and ceremony, and particularly through the echoes of his voice from the sidelines of every athletic competition. His love of the outdoors extended far beyond his degree, as he took every opportunity to hunt, fish, hike, canoe, and camp wherever he could set up a tent or hammock. Tom found his passion in the woods surrounded by trees, animals, water, and a beautiful sunrise. Tom worked as a loyal and dedicated project manager of EMCO Construction for 29 years before moving on to work as project manager for Hunt Companies Inc. of Argyle, finding great companionship within the many co-workers that have worked alongside him over the years.

Tom is survived by his two children, Caitlyn and Michael Fuss; his sister, Donna Finlan, and his Chesapeake Bay retriever, Makwa.

Friends and family may call Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne, where his memory will be both honored and celebrated.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

