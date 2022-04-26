Thomas F. Fuss

Tom is remembered as a loving, selfless and inspiring father of two, devoting every ounce of his energy to raising his children. There was nothing that Tom would not have done for his children, as he prioritized ensuring his kids would have every possible opportunity to achieve success in every endeavor. His love for his children was recognized by all through his presence at every school event and ceremony, and particularly through the echoes of his voice from the sidelines of every athletic competition. His love of the outdoors extended far beyond his degree, as he took every opportunity to hunt, fish, hike, canoe, and camp wherever he could set up a tent or hammock. Tom found his passion in the woods surrounded by trees, animals, water, and a beautiful sunrise. Tom worked as a loyal and dedicated project manager of EMCO Construction for 29 years before moving on to work as project manager for Hunt Companies Inc. of Argyle, finding great companionship within the many co-workers that have worked alongside him over the years.