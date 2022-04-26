Aug. 18, 1961—April 22, 2022
LAKE LUZERNE — Thomas F. Fuss of Lake Luzerne passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at the age of 60.
Born on August 18, 1961, he was the son of Frank and June (Davis) Fuss. Tom grew up in Guilderland, NY, graduating from Guilderland High School in 1979 and going on to achieve an associate degree in forestry from Paul Smith’s College in 1981.
Tom is remembered as a loving, selfless and inspiring father of two, devoting every ounce of his energy to raising his children. There was nothing that Tom would not have done for his children, as he prioritized ensuring his kids would have every possible opportunity to achieve success in every endeavor. His love for his children was recognized by all through his presence at every school event and ceremony, and particularly through the echoes of his voice from the sidelines of every athletic competition. His love of the outdoors extended far beyond his degree, as he took every opportunity to hunt, fish, hike, canoe, and camp wherever he could set up a tent or hammock. Tom found his passion in the woods surrounded by trees, animals, water, and a beautiful sunrise. Tom worked as a loyal and dedicated project manager of EMCO Construction for 29 years before moving on to work as project manager for Hunt Companies Inc. of Argyle, finding great companionship within the many co-workers that have worked alongside him over the years.
Tom is survived by his two children, Caitlyn and Michael Fuss; his sister, Donna Finlan, and his Chesapeake Bay retriever, Makwa.
Friends and family may call Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne, where his memory will be both honored and celebrated.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.