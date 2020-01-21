Jan. 22, 1929 — Jan. 19, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Thomas Emanuele Curri, formerly of Bolton Landing, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida, just days shy of his 91st birthday.

Born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Cortland, New York, Mr. Curri was the son of Emanuele and Assunta (Verrico) Curri. After graduating from Cortland High School and also from Cortland State Teacher’s College (now SUNY Cortland), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was awarded the American Spirit Honor Medal while with the Army Corps of Engineers. After returning from service in the Korean War, Mr. Curri married his college sweetheart, Theta (Swinton) Curri, to whom he was married for 62 years. He earned his master’s degree in Education from Syracuse University where he also studied for his doctorate’s degree.

