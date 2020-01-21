Jan. 22, 1929 — Jan. 19, 2020
BOLTON LANDING — Thomas Emanuele Curri, formerly of Bolton Landing, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida, just days shy of his 91st birthday.
Born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Cortland, New York, Mr. Curri was the son of Emanuele and Assunta (Verrico) Curri. After graduating from Cortland High School and also from Cortland State Teacher’s College (now SUNY Cortland), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was awarded the American Spirit Honor Medal while with the Army Corps of Engineers. After returning from service in the Korean War, Mr. Curri married his college sweetheart, Theta (Swinton) Curri, to whom he was married for 62 years. He earned his master’s degree in Education from Syracuse University where he also studied for his doctorate’s degree.
Mr. Curri began his educational career as a teacher at Randall Elementary School in Cortland before serving as the principal at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Auburn, New York. Then, as the principal at the Cortland State Campus School, he earned a reputation as an educational innovator and troubleshooter, which he built upon as the principal at Cortland Junior High School. In 1970, he and his family moved to Bolton Landing, his wife’s hometown, when he became superintendent and principal for the Bolton Central School District where he served two generations of Bolton’s students. After retiring from Bolton in 1984, Mr. Curri was a sought-after educational specialist for New York state schools who assisted in administrative transitions at Jeffersonville-Youngsville Central School, Corinth Central, Fort Ann Central and Putnam Central Schools.
Outside of school, Mr. Curri was an avid volunteer for youth, always opening Bolton Central School on the weekends as a recreation center for students, chaperoning weekly ski-bus trips to Gore Mountain and taking students on college exploration trips. During the summer, he could be found on his beloved Triumph motorcycle and at local tennis courts. He was a long-time member of the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, Bolton Legion Hall and Lake George Floating Classroom. In his spare time, Mr. Curri cultivated a large vegetable garden to stock his free roadside garden stand which had a sign reading “Hi neighbor, help yourself.” He will be remembered for his dedication to the education of Bolton’s youth and for his willingness to help a friend.
In addition to his parents and a sister, Beatrice Compagni Cain, Mr. Curri is predeceased by his wife, Theta. He is survived by his five children, Scott (Diane) of Queenbury, Kristen Valentine (Art) of Palm Coast, Florida, Mark of Bolton, Lonnie (John Branski) of Wyandotte, Michigan, and Theta (the late Gary) Maille of Bolton. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Joshua Curri-Brimhall, Rin Curri Westphal, Peter and Christopher Seymour and Cassandra Morin; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Curri’s own request, no memorial services are scheduled at this time, and his family will gather at a later date in a private ceremony to commemorate his life and legacy.
