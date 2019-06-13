Sept. 15, 1943 — June 4, 2019
VINELAND, NJ — Thomas Edward Pierce, Jr., 75, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away June 4, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center.
Thomas was born in Philadelphia to Thomas Edward and Bertha Marie (Kleschick) Pierce on Sept. 15, 1943.
He graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1961. He went on to earn a degree in Accounting from Lasalle University where he participated in their ROTC program.
After graduating, Thomas married JoAnn Fitzgerald and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, where he was introduced to computers. After he was honorably discharged, Thomas moved to the Vineland area with his family and worked as a computer analyst for multiple companies. This led him to start his own consulting company writing software programs for municipalities across South Jersey.
Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family. Attending sporting events, musical concerts, plays, and everything his daughters and granddaughters participated in; he was their biggest fan. He also enjoyed spending time at family parties and gatherings. One of his favorite things was cooking, he loved being the camp cook at the family’s hunting camp each November. Thomas was an avid musician, playing drums in high school and college in their marching bands. He was a member of “Gil and his Premiers”, who went on to record records. In his later years, one of his favorite things was sharing and talking about his book, “The Last Rose”. He attended the Mid-Atlantic Association of College and University Housing Officers (MACUHO) conference each year to share his stories when meeting the new Lisa A. Pierce VIPS. He also enjoyed attending his annual men’s retreat at Malvern. Thomas lived a fascinating life.
He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn (Fitzgerald) Pierce; his mother, Bertha (Kleschick) Pierce; his father, Thomas E Pierce; and daughter, Lisa Ann Pierce.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathleen; his granddaughters, Kayla and Emily Cejkovsky of Sewell; his companion, Gert Sharpe of Cape May County; his brothers-in-law, George Fitzgerald and his wife, Anne and Michael Fitzgerald and his wife, Tina; his sister-in-law, Mary Davis and her husband James; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral home with a prayer service starting at 5:30 p.m.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Carleton Funeral Home Funeral, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The rite of committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kingsbury.
