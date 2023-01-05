Thomas Edward Haley

1935 - 2022

GLENS FALLS — Thomas Edward Haley, age 87, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Tom was born in Newburyport, MA in April of 1935, the son of Frederick R. Haley and Margaret (Leary) Haley. He attended Newburyport schools and delivered newspapers before and after school.

A graduate of Newburyport High School, Tom met his future wife while working at Eaton's Drug Store as a soda jerk. Claudette passed by Eaton's most evenings as she worked at the movie theater two blocks away.

After graduation, Tom joined the Army and was sent to Bad Aibling Station in Germany as a cryptologist. Months later in 1957 Claudette flew to Germany to marry Tom. Upon returning to the states, they started a family having four sons.

Tom graduated from Merrimack College and began a career in retail management working for WT Grants, Wilsons and Magrams.

Tom was active in many organizations including the Warren County Republican Committee, the Rotary Club and the American Heart Association. Tom led the charge with the Warm the Children Program helping hundreds of needy kids. He raised record money for the American Heart Association. Tom won many awards including the prestigious J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award for his selfless community service. He loved helping others and making people smile.

For many years, Tom was an avid biker logging hundreds of miles per month. He enjoyed playing golf, following the Patriots, and playing Sudoku and crossword puzzles. He was incredibly grateful for living such a wonderful life.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Claudette, and his brother, Paul. Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Fred (Ann) Haley. He would often claim how proud he was of his sons and their wives: Mark (Holly) Haley, David (Sara) Haley, Peter (Hannah) Haley, and Dan (Jen) Haley; his grandchildren: Ryan, Ethan, Connor, Rael, Gavin, Liam, and Zairah; and one great-grandson, Zachary brought him so much joy. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

One of his favorite sayings was (encrypted) "Zp rboag hvb aelp bg euu bvopbapt iqg bvbopbapt zp aelp bg euu."

Services are pending and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the caring, supportive friends and family, and healthcare providers.

In loving memory of Tom, contributions may be made online at https://warmthechildren.org/ or at Warm the Children, c/o Post Star, PO Box 2157, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.