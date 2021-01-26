May 6, 1928—Jan. 24, 2021
BRANT LAKE—Thomas Edward Durkish died peacefully at Meadowbrook Nursing Home on January 24, 2021 in Plattsburgh at the age of 92.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Norma; children: James (Cindy), Kathleen (Andrew), Stephen (Barbara) and Anthony (Connie); eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Michael and Vincent, and his son Michael and daughter Cynthia.
Tom was born on May 6, 1928 in Larksville, PA. After service as a UDT (predecessor to Navy Seals) Marine in WWII and Korea he graduated from Kings College and SUNY Albany with Degrees in Education. After moving to Germantown Tom became a history teacher at Germantown Central. In 1966 they moved to Brant Lake where Tom was Principal at Horicon Central School and then Principal at the Pottersville North Warren Central School before retiring in 1986.
Tom was an accomplished hunter and fisherman, and an Adirondack 46er. He enjoyed gardening, painting, writing poetry, music and photography. He was well known in the Brant Lake area for his wonderful outside Christmas displays. He was lovingly referred to as “Zeddo” by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be private. Burial will be later this year at the Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
The family would like to thank Meadowbrook Healthcare for their wonderful care of Tom.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 124 Clinton Street, Keeseville, 834-7667. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Tom Durkish please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
