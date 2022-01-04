SARATOGA SPRINGS — Thomas Earl Woods, Sr. of Saratoga Springs, NY, formerly Diamond Point in Lake George, NY, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was the son of Madeline (Venter) Woods who was Postmistress in Diamond Point for many years. His father, Earle E. Woods, died when Tom was eight years old.

Tom was a 1942 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany in NY. He briefly attended Siena College, Loudonville, NY before induction into the Army in June 1943. While serving in the European Theater of Operations, he received a battlefield commission with Company G, 398th Infantry of the 100th Division. Awards included the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge; European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Medal, a Battle Star, a World War II Victory Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and an Army Occupation Medal.

After service, Tom enrolled at the New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse University and graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Retail Merchandising. While at Syracuse, Tom was captain of the Syracuse University Ski Team and President of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a life loyal Sig.

Tom was experienced in all areas of the home building market on both the wholesale and retail level. He was Director of Kitchen Sales for Woodbury’s Building Company.

Tom was an active member of the Elks Club, Boy Scouts of America, 70+ Ski Club and an avid skier and sportsman. He particularly enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to ski.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline “Jackie” (Michaud) Woods, of 59 years and his oldest son James Thomas Woods in 1978. He is survived by daughter Carol A. Budd and her husband Thomas, of Canton, NY; sons: Thomas E., Jr. and Melissa Woods of Saratoga Springs, NY and John Woods of Warrensburg, NY; six grandchildren: Sarah, Jacob and Leah and James, Cassidy and Carly who he loved dearly.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, NY in the spring. There will be receiving line at the church before Mass.

Interment will be private at the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY immediately following Mass.

The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to Veterans Foreign Wars, P.O. Box 210, Hadley, NY 12836.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.