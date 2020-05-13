× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 4, 1935 — May 10, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Thomas E. O’Leary, Sr., 84, of Leonard Street, went into the arms of the Lord on May 10, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 4, 1935 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Dennis and Irene (Lemery) O’Leary.

Thomas proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

He enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino, playing cards, travelling with his love, Toni, to Las Vegas and a good seafood dinner. Thomas could be found sporting his cowboy attire and was always the life of a party, where he entertained with his singing and dancing. Most importantly, Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family. Thomas often told his daughter, Tammy, “I’m your guy and you’re my girl”. He will be greatly missed. Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his siblings, Richard O’Leary, Jack O’Leary, Dennis O’Leary, James O’Leary, Jean Gwinup, Irene Bapp and his significant other for many years, Toni Blair.