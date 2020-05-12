Aug. 4, 1935 — May 10, 2020
GLENS FALLS – Thomas E. O’Leary, Sr., 84, of Leonard St., went into the arms of the Lord on May 10, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born August 4, 1935 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Dennis and Irene (Lemery) O’Leary.
Thomas proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
He enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino, playing cards, travelling with his love, Toni, to Las Vegas and a good seafood dinner. Thomas could be found sporting his cowboy attire and was always the life of a party, where he entertained with his singing and dancing. Most importantly, Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family. Thomas often told his daughter, Tammy, “I’m your guy and you’re my girl”. He will be greatly missed. Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his siblings, Richard O’Leary, Jack O’Leary, Dennis O’Leary, James O’Leary, Jean Gwinup, Irene Bapp and his significant other for many years, Toni Blair.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Bottiger and her husband, Howard of Baltimore, Marlyand, and Thomas O’’Leary, Jr. and his wife, Wendy of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren, Casey Bottiger of Baltimore, Maryland and Keara O’Leary of Hudson Falls; his sister, Mary Ann Warfel of Denton Maryland; his caretaker, Chris French as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Thomas may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
