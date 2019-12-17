Feb. 18, 1947 — Dec. 1, 2019
GLENS FALLS, NY and NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of God’s very special angels, Thomas Deyette Sr. Tom passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at HOAG Presbyterian Hospital in Newport Beach, California on Dec. 1, 2019.
He leaves his greatest love and best friend of 32 years, his wife, Paula Campagnone Griffith Deyette.
Born Feb. 18, 1947, Tom was the son of Leon and Mary Louise (Nailor) Deyette. He was the twelfth of 14 siblings and is survived by his sisters, Sandra (Joe) Michaud, Darlene Davis, and Candy (Maurice) SteMarie.
A loving father, Tom is mourned by his sons, Thomas Deyette Jr. and wife Helen, of Hudson Falls, Rodney Deyette and wife Carrie, of Hudson Falls; daughters, Amy Ash and husband Scott, of Mechanicville, Virginia, Renée Rising Sun Peyton and husband Chris, of Huntington Beach, California, Jennifer Plisko of Huntington Beach, California; and son, Dr. Matthew Griffith and wife Monika, of Huntington Beach, California.
Tom loved being a grandparent, and left to carry on his legacy are grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Abrahamson, Wilfred Terrio IV, Logan and Jade Golden, Ryan Therrien, Connor and Cameron Ash, Emma, Adam and Charlotte Morning Star Peyton, and Dylan and Hudson Griffith; along with many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
As a young boy Tom enjoyed ice fishing with his father. He loved to cook, garden and he loved the rain. He enjoyed the beach and a good movie or book, especially if it was about WWII or UFOs. He was a spiritual teacher and a storyteller, and always wore a Native American hat to honor his Mohawk heritage he was so proud of.
His legacy of endless love for his family and joyful stories will keep his spirit surrounding his loved ones always.
Tom enjoyed an extensive career in law enforcement that spanned nearly 40 years where he worked as a patrolman, detective, undercover officer, Cadets leader, instructor, corrections officer and deputy sheriff. He retired in 2006 from Washington County Sheriff’s Department. As a young man he worked with his father and brothers in the family business, Deyette Paving and he was a volunteer firefighter in the rescue squad. Tom loved his work, and was passionate about making a positive difference in many lives he touched. Everyone who knew him and worked with him greatly respected his work ethic and the pride and integrity he always carried with him throughout his career. He served and protected his community, and he loved and protected his family.
Among his many qualities, was the ability to soothe your emotions with his sweet, kind voice, the look in his serene blue eyes or the perfect words to make everything alright. He was an undeniable strong protector and selfless provider for his family.
He is our Miracle Tom, our Hero. It was our privilege to have been loved by this beautiful man. Thank you Creator, although for not nearly long enough, for letting us be blessed to love this beautiful soul here on earth. Now that you hold him in your arms, we will forever keep him in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. Dec. 18, at the First Christian Church, 1207 Main St., Huntington Beach, California.
