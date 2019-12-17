Thomas Deyette Sr.

As a young boy Tom enjoyed ice fishing with his father. He loved to cook, garden and he loved the rain. He enjoyed the beach and a good movie or book, especially if it was about WWII or UFOs. He was a spiritual teacher and a storyteller, and always wore a Native American hat to honor his Mohawk heritage he was so proud of.

His legacy of endless love for his family and joyful stories will keep his spirit surrounding his loved ones always.

Tom enjoyed an extensive career in law enforcement that spanned nearly 40 years where he worked as a patrolman, detective, undercover officer, Cadets leader, instructor, corrections officer and deputy sheriff. He retired in 2006 from Washington County Sheriff’s Department. As a young man he worked with his father and brothers in the family business, Deyette Paving and he was a volunteer firefighter in the rescue squad. Tom loved his work, and was passionate about making a positive difference in many lives he touched. Everyone who knew him and worked with him greatly respected his work ethic and the pride and integrity he always carried with him throughout his career. He served and protected his community, and he loved and protected his family.