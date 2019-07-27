{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 21, 1938 — July 24, 2019

BOLTON LANDING — Thomas D. Taylor, 80, of Bolton Landing, died July 24, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident while riding with friends in his COG motorcycle group in Pennsylvania.

Tom was born on Nov. 21, 1938 in New York City to Thomas and Grace (Bennett) Taylor. The eldest of four children, he grew up in Yonkers and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956. He married Geraldine Flynn April 30, 1960.

Tom and Geri retired to Bolton Landing from Poughkeepsie in 1997. A former mechanic and motorcycle racer, Tom loved his life: he rode everything from motorcycles to snowmobiles, took long walks in the woods, read voraciously, developed a love for golf (even before landing his hole-in-one), welcomed friends to his garage, and was so very happy to spend his days with Geri, whom he called his trophy wife. He loved his children, delighted in his grandchildren and was always up for a game of Yahtzee. We all loved him.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his children, Susan of Troy, Kathleen (Gerry Woodworth) of Cherry Valley, and Tom (Belle) of St. Petersburg, Florida; and by grandchildren, Taylor and Anna Woodworth and Savannah Taylor. He was predeceased by an infant son. Other survivors include siblings, George (Kathy) of California; Regina (George Brown) of Florida; Valerie (Bob Misch) of California; his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends, including “hill” people.

Services will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. Friends are invited to a reception following calling hours at the Bolton Conservation Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and can be sent to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

