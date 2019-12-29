Thomas Christopher Jones

Born on March 10, 1970 to Robert and Mary Ellen Jones. Tom grew up in Yorktown Heights, and moved to Warrensburg where he attended St. Mary’s school and completed his senior year at Warrensburg Central High School. He went on to further his education at SUNY Plattsburgh graduating with a bachelor of science in business management.

After years in the north-country making friends and memories, Tom moved to Brunswick, Georgia where he met the love of his life, Michelle Henderson. They raised their three beautiful children, Andrew, Adam and Abigail. They were the center of Tom’s world.

After many years of working in the Ruby Tuesday’s organization as a general manager for multiple locations, Tom chose to start his own restaurant chain and The Millhouse Steakhouse was launched. He owned and operated four of them from Brunswick, Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida. During his career, Tom also opened the Copper Pig BBQ, Costal Reserve, Bentley Services, Springfield Inn and Suites and other support companies in the food service industry. Tom was a highly successful businessman and a well-respected member of the community. His family will always be proud of his accomplishments and his love for family. He will be deeply missed by all of them.