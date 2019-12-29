March 10, 1970 — Dec. 12, 2019
BRUNSWICK, GA and WARRENSBURG — Thomas Christopher Jones, 49, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019 in Brunswick Georgia.
Born on March 10, 1970 to Robert and Mary Ellen Jones. Tom grew up in Yorktown Heights, and moved to Warrensburg where he attended St. Mary’s school and completed his senior year at Warrensburg Central High School. He went on to further his education at SUNY Plattsburgh graduating with a bachelor of science in business management.
After years in the north-country making friends and memories, Tom moved to Brunswick, Georgia where he met the love of his life, Michelle Henderson. They raised their three beautiful children, Andrew, Adam and Abigail. They were the center of Tom’s world.
You have free articles remaining.
After many years of working in the Ruby Tuesday’s organization as a general manager for multiple locations, Tom chose to start his own restaurant chain and The Millhouse Steakhouse was launched. He owned and operated four of them from Brunswick, Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida. During his career, Tom also opened the Copper Pig BBQ, Costal Reserve, Bentley Services, Springfield Inn and Suites and other support companies in the food service industry. Tom was a highly successful businessman and a well-respected member of the community. His family will always be proud of his accomplishments and his love for family. He will be deeply missed by all of them.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Robert Jones and Mary Ellen Boudreau.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; sons, Andrew and Adam and daughter, Abigail; sisters, Theresa (Leigh) Strasser, Susan (Robin) Seneff, Elizabeth Schuster, and Ann Quigley; brothers, Robert Jones, Christopher (Kristine) Jones and George Boudreau; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jill and Jody Ridlehoover, Samantha and Sam Ray; mother and father in law, James and Brenda Henderson; countless nieces, nephews and cousins; and his loving dogs, Rusty and Harley and cats, Thunder and Misty.
There will be a memorial Mass to celebrate and honor Tom’s life at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at St. Cecilia’s RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.