Dec. 21, 1943—Oct. 7, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Thomas Charles Swan, 78, of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his home.

Born on Dec. 21, 1943, at Camp Mackall, Richmond County, NC, he was the son of Lena (Pratt) (Swan) Locke of Warrensburg and the late Thomas G. Swan.

Thomas was a graduate of Warrensburg Central High School, Class of 1961 and a 1967 graduate of William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

He began his career in education in Iowa teaching arts and shop. He returned home to New York where he continued teaching art at Hudson Falls and then found his niche at Warrensburg High School. He was a creative and outgoing Industrial Arts teacher for 34 years. Sharing his love of the Adirondacks with his students, he developed projects like drafting and building small scale houses, metal and wood shop, ceramics, and Adirondack chairs.

Thomas had a love for hunting, fishing, and everything about the outdoors. He had a knack at finding and catching a nice mess of trout. As for the bullheads, no one could clean a bullhead like Tom. He looked forward to hunting season every fall and sharing tales of past hunting adventures. He enjoyed identifying trees, birds, and growing a garden for family and friends.

Besides his father, Thomas Guy Swan, he was predeceased by his stepfather, H. Keith Locke, and his beloved brother, Robert C. Swan.

He is survived by his two children, son Thomas F. Swan and wife Yulia, of Mililani, HI and his daughter AnnMarie Richards and her husband Jack of Warrensburg, three stepchildren, Tanya (Chris) May of Chestertown, Brandon (Stephanie) Donato of Gansevoort, and Michael (Katie) Donato of Berthoud, Colorado, his mother, Lena I. Locke, of Warrensburg, his seven grandchildren, Lindsey and Jack Thomas Richards and Elizabeth, Sevastyan, Maria, Noah, and Joy Swan, his sister-in-law, Kathleen (Swan) Burns of Queensbury, along with his nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

A private celebration of life and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Those who wish may send a remembrance in his name to a charity of choice.

Thomas’ family would like to extend a special thank you to his friends, neighbors, emergency personnel and physicians for their support and care.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.