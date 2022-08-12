Dec. 6, 1932—Aug. 9, 2022

Thomas Cembalski, age 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2022. Thomas was born on Dec.r 6, 1932 to Wesley and Mary Cembalski. He grew up in Witherbee, NY with his brother, Frank, and sisters, Anna, Francis and MaryAnne.

Thomas developed a strong work ethic and showed a great aptitude in the sciences and engineering. He graduated from Mineville High School and began an apprenticeship with General Electric where he was named Apprentice of the Year for the Eastern District. Though he seemed destined for a career in engineering, he also explored other avenues spending several years studying in seminary and a brief time with the Navy reserves.

But a trip home to help care for a sick family member led him to take a substitute teaching position and Thomas realized that his true calling was in education. He began his teaching career at Ticonderoga High School and spent decades sharing his passion for learning with his students. He impacted the lives of so many and was devoted to encouraging the best in everyone.

Thomas was an avid gardener, carpenter, mechanic and engineer. If it was broken, he could fix it. His gardens were always meticulously maintained and beautiful and his home projects were flawless. He loved to read and never lost his thirst for knowledge.

Thomas’s life was grounded in a deep and abiding faith in God. He found great solace and peace in his church and enjoyed studying the bible. When asked about his faith, he would simply say “All you need to do is look at the vast beauty of nature when you feel in doubt”.

Thomas was most devoted to his wife Jeanette and was a strong and loving father for his daughters. Though disciplined and analytical on the outside, he possessed a kind and compassionate heart and was a steady rock for those he loved. He leaves for us a legacy of humility, service and love.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanette; his two daughters: Cynthia and Evelyn; and his two sisters: Anna and MaryAnne. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jacqueline, Christopher, Alexander, Ryan and Jack; and great-grandchildren: Travis and Wade.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 11. a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 12 St. Patrick’s Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. Following the burial, all are invited for a reception at St. Patrick’s Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 12 St. Patrick’s Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.