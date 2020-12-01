Sept. 16, 1933—Nov. 28, 2020
Chestertown—Thomas C. Needham, 87, died Saturday November 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born September 16, 1933 in Warrensburg he was the son of the late Reginald and Alice (Perkins) Needham.
Tom served in the US Navy during the Korean War as a aviation mechanic. He retired from Peckham Industries of Chestertown as a heavy equipment operator after many years of service. He was an exempt fireman with Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Cynthia “Cindy” Needham, one brother Reginald Needham.
Survivors include four children: Teresa B. Fiorino of Chestertown, Thomas C. (Nancy) Needham, II of Warrensburg, Trudy Siletti of Lake George, Timothy (Anita) Needham of Chestertown; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three brothers: James (Gail) Needham of Thurman, John Needham of Warrensburg, Richard (Charlotte) Needham of Thurman; also many nieces and nephews.
At Tom’s request there will be no wake or funeral service, a memorial service will be at a later date with interment at Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman.
The family would like to thank the care givers Laurie Newer, Courtney Bollman, Christa Carter, Sierra Leibelt, Renee Baker and Linda Johnson for the professionalism and kindness during Tom’s illness.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
