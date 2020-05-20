× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Nov. 23, 1933 — May 11, 2020

CHATHAM, Mass. — Thomas C. Halliday, III, M.D. of Chatham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.

Dr. Halliday was born Nov. 23, 1933 in Bronx, New York to Margaret A. and Thomas C. Halliday, Jr. He graduated from Evander Childs High School at 16 years old in 1950 and was a 1954 graduate of Bates College, majoring in biology and running for the track team. He went on to New York Medical College, Class of 1958, and upon graduation began an internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

In June 1958, he married Carol A. Halliday (nee Wywiorski) and upon completion of his internship in 1959 began practicing family medicine in Cicero. In 1960, they moved to Chestertown where he opened a family medical practice. Shortly thereafter, they started a family having three daughters, Jane Merritt (b. 1960), Susan Carol (b. 1962) and Beverly Jean (b. 1969).

In 1974, he relocated to Chatham, Massachusetts, married Brenda L. Halliday (nee Hills) and joined Chatham Medical Associates, where he practiced until 2013. He then practiced at Liberty Commons, Pleasant Bay Nursing Home and The Terraces Orleans until May 4, 2020 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.