June 6, 1944 — Oct. 21, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Thomas C. Hall III, of 41 Aviation Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with kidney and liver disease.
Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944 in Saratoga Springs, Tom was a lifelong resident of Queensbury. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Spaulding of Lake George in November of 1963.
From the time he was born, Tom had a special relationship with his own father, meeting for the first time upon his return from World War II, when Tom was almost one year old. The two made up for lost time. After graduating from Queensbury High School in 1962, Tom joined his best friend and father in the family logging business, where they spent the next 30 years working together.
After retiring from logging, Tom started another small business supplying bark mulch to nurseries all over New England. Tom couldn’t sit still, and after retiring a second time, was proud to work with the maintenance department at Queensbury Central Schools and most recently as a bus monitor for Glens Falls School District. Tom took pride in working with the youth he served on the school buses and gained many warm friendships in his years at Queensbury and Glens Falls schools.
Tom had many hobbies throughout his life, including fishing, camping, RVing, watching NASCAR races and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed summer trips to Maine with his family and deep sea fishing with his boys. Tom enjoyed coaching little league and was proud to help develop the Queensbury little league park in the 1970s. Tom enjoyed racing stock cars, but his true passion was motorcycle racing. Tom was one of the first to begin ice racing on Lake George in the early 1960s. He reached the pinnacle of his racing career in 1963, after moving up to expert class, winning the New York State TT Championships on his BSA Goldstar. He raced all over New England, including his favorite track at Laconia, New Hampshire. Tom qualified for the Daytona 200, but never reached the race after suffering a crash in practice, ending his racing career. Tom was a lifelong member of the American Motorcycle Association.
Tom’s second greatest joy was restoring antique cars and motorcycles with his father. They spent many weekends traveling all over New England to swap meets and car shows, inseparable at times.
Tom also loved to build and tinker with things, and after his illness spent countless hours finishing his workshop and enjoying the wood burning stove and solitude the shop provided him. In an attempt to complete his entire bucket list, Tom recently went skydiving with the love and courage of his cousin, Amy. Memories that will be forever cherished.
Tom was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Spaulding) Hall, after 38 years of marriage; and his father, Thomas C. Hall Jr. and mother, Fern (Chamberlain) Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sandra (Swinton) Hall; his three children, Tammy (Mitchell) Evans of Tyler, Texas, Thomas C. (Trisha) Hall IV of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Timothy (Beth) Hall of Wilton; and his five grandchildren, Hannah and Jake, Aaron, Keiley and Ryan. Although Tom was unable to spend as much time with them through the years as he wished, he loved his children and grandchildren and held a special place in his heart for each of them. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister, Deborah (Mark) Eggleston; his brother, Mathew (Cindy) Hall; and brother, Stephen Hall.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, followed by a short service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Derrick Roy officiating.
Per Tom’s wishes, he will be cremated following the service and his ashes will be spread privately at the convenience of his family.
The family would like to especially thank Eileen Spinelli, RN, ANP and Christopher Hoy, M.D. of Hudson Headwaters Health Network and the special caregivers at Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice.
Per Tom’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s memory to the Motorcycle Hall of Fame, 13515 Yarmouth Drive, Pinkerton OH 43147.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
