June 13, 1932 — April 17, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Thomas C. Gorthey, 87, passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Born in Gloversville on June 13, 1932, he was the son of the late Clarence and Rebecca (Ballweber) Gorthey.
He graduated high school from Broadalbin High School. After graduation, he went to Syracuse College and received a dual degree in BS/BA in Forestry. Thomas was employed by New York EnCon as a Forester in Warrensburg and later as a supervisor in Watertown.
In 1952, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic and served his country for three years.
Thomas married the love of his life, Margaret Etu in 1966 in Maine.
He enjoyed listening to Scottish music, was an avid dog lover and enjoyed taking his dogs for walks. Thomas was also a member of the Adirondack Pipe Band as a bag piper.
Along with his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Norman Gorthey.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Margaret Gorthey; his children, Mark Gorthey, David (Alison) Gorthy, Darren (Jacqueline) Gorthey, Sean (Sarah) Gorthey; his grandchildren, Hunter, Gillian, Mason, Sophia, Violet, Thomas, Margaux, Quinn, ReeAnn and Logan; his sisters, Carol (Joe) Bokel and Kathy Gorthey; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a memorial service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to give a thanks to all the healthcare workers for making it possible for Thomas to stay home with his family. Also, a special thanks to Sue for all that you’ve done and never giving up on him.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Thomas’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
