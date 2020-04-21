× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

June 13, 1932 — April 17, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Thomas C. Gorthey, 87, passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.

Born in Gloversville on June 13, 1932, he was the son of the late Clarence and Rebecca (Ballweber) Gorthey.

He graduated high school from Broadalbin High School. After graduation, he went to Syracuse College and received a dual degree in BS/BA in Forestry. Thomas was employed by New York EnCon as a Forester in Warrensburg and later as a supervisor in Watertown.

In 1952, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic and served his country for three years.

Thomas married the love of his life, Margaret Etu in 1966 in Maine.

He enjoyed listening to Scottish music, was an avid dog lover and enjoyed taking his dogs for walks. Thomas was also a member of the Adirondack Pipe Band as a bag piper.

Along with his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Norman Gorthey.