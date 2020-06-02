July 26, 1947 — May 30, 2020
STONY CREEK — Thomas C. Baker, 72, of Harrisburg Road, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
Born on July 26, 1947 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl A. and Clarissa M. (Davis) Baker.
Tom graduated from Corinth High School in 1965 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam in 1969. He married Lorraine L. Bevins on May 13, 1973 in Corinth and the couple have resided in Stony Creek for many years.
Tom was a “jack of all trades”, working in many trades such as carpentry, hydraulics, maintenance, general mechanics, CDL truck driver, fabrication, equipment operator, welding, and finally, following in his father’s footsteps, working at the Saratoga Harness Track until his retirement.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed to hunt, fish, and trap — skills he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Survivors besides his wife of 47 years, Lorraine Baker of Stony Creek, include two children, Wayland Baker (Sarah) of Stony Creek and Pamela Baker (Chad Russell) of Stony Creek; his grandchildren, Kelcee Lindsey (Josh), Kolten Baker, Krysta Baker, Jhustin Baker, Jhianna Baker, Jhaydann Baker, Alex Reynolds, and Madison Cardinale; one sister, Anne Padilla; and several cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank our friends and family for their kindness, prayers, and support given to the family during Tom’s illness.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org, or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
