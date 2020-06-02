× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 26, 1947 — May 30, 2020

STONY CREEK — Thomas C. Baker, 72, of Harrisburg Road, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on July 26, 1947 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl A. and Clarissa M. (Davis) Baker.

Tom graduated from Corinth High School in 1965 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam in 1969. He married Lorraine L. Bevins on May 13, 1973 in Corinth and the couple have resided in Stony Creek for many years.

Tom was a “jack of all trades”, working in many trades such as carpentry, hydraulics, maintenance, general mechanics, CDL truck driver, fabrication, equipment operator, welding, and finally, following in his father’s footsteps, working at the Saratoga Harness Track until his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed to hunt, fish, and trap — skills he passed on to his children and grandchildren.