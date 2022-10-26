Nov. 6, 1952—Oct. 1, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Thomas B. Torchetti, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1952 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edward and Rosemary (St. John) Torchetti.
Thomas went on to serve his country with the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged in 1973.
Tom was an avid landscaper and enjoyed doing yard work. He also loved hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, his uncles: Peter St. John, Joe St. John, Al Torchetti and Danny Torchetti, and his aunts: Rosie Larabee and Edith Blair all predeceased him.
Tom is survived by his son, Nick of Glens Falls; his granddaughter, Mackenzie of Glens Falls, and his sister, Carol Crowley (Frank) of Queensbury. He is also survived by his aunts: Elaine Mahan and Shirley Torchetti; his uncle, Jim St. John; nieces: Paula Winchell, Kristielee McDuff and Teresa Crowley; nephew, Jason Baker; and several cousins.
Burial with military honors will take place 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
Donations in his memory made be made to your local mental illness organization or your local veteran agency.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.