Nov. 6, 1952—Oct. 1, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Thomas B. Torchetti, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born Nov. 6, 1952 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edward and Rosemary (St. John) Torchetti.

Thomas went on to serve his country with the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged in 1973.

Tom was an avid landscaper and enjoyed doing yard work. He also loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, his uncles: Peter St. John, Joe St. John, Al Torchetti and Danny Torchetti, and his aunts: Rosie Larabee and Edith Blair all predeceased him.

Tom is survived by his son, Nick of Glens Falls; his granddaughter, Mackenzie of Glens Falls, and his sister, Carol Crowley (Frank) of Queensbury. He is also survived by his aunts: Elaine Mahan and Shirley Torchetti; his uncle, Jim St. John; nieces: Paula Winchell, Kristielee McDuff and Teresa Crowley; nephew, Jason Baker; and several cousins.

Burial with military honors will take place 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Donations in his memory made be made to your local mental illness organization or your local veteran agency.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.