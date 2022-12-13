April 25, 1993—Dec. 10, 2022
SCHUYLERVILLE — Thomas B. Lawrence, 29, of Schuylerville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Born on April 25, 1993 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Bruce Lawrence, Jr. (Kelly LaMore of Corinth) of Lake Luzerne and Jennifer Ferriss (Michael Zukas) of Schuylerville.
Thomas graduated from Schuylerville High School in 2011 and attended the College of Potsdam in Canton.
He was recently employed as a mail carrier in Ballston Spa and worked at several local restaurants for several years.
Thomas loved playing his guitar, fishing, golfing, and his dog, Remi, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors besides his parents include four siblings: Isaac, Abby, Xavier, and Owen; his maternal grandparents, Bonita and David Ferriss; his paternal grandparents, Casandra and Bruce Lawrence, Sr.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. A Celebration of Thomas’ life will then be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations in Thomas’ memory to the local animal shelter of your choice.
