June 11, 1954—Nov. 13, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Thomas Albert “Bagadoo” Lemery, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at his home, on November 13, 2021.

Born June 11, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Hazel “Hulett” Lemery.

Thomas was a graduate of Queensbury High School.

He was a long-time employee of C.R. Bard where he worked as a senior tool and die maker. More recently, he worked at Doty Machine Works, Inc., as a machinist.

Thomas was a dedicated member of the Jury MC for 25 years and a member of the charter. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Thomas also enjoyed cooking meals for his loved ones and brothers.

Beside his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Frederick Lemery.

Survivors include his son, Jason A. Lemery and his fiance, Kristine Brown of Fort Ann; his grandson, Jeremy A. Lemery of Port Orange, FL; his former wife, Sharon Lemery “381” of Queensbury; his brother, Lawrence “Jug” Lemery of Queensbury; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thomas’ family wishes to thank his special friend, Leah Doyle of Hudson Falls, for her companionship and help over the years.

Friends may call Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

All are welcome to a Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Jury MC, off Route 196, in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Thomas may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.