October 22, 1940—November 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Thomas A. Sullivan Sr. passed away at his home on Morgan Avenue in Glens Falls, New York on November 5th, 2021 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 81 years old.

Tom was born October 22nd, 1940 in Hudson Falls, NY and was the son of Edmund and Delina (Cartier) Sullivan.

Although Tom graduated from St Mary’s School in Glens Falls in 1960, he was an official member of the Class of 1959. Through 2019, Tom organized a monthly breakfast with his classmates, including best friend Jim Campinell.

After graduation, Tom held many local jobs including Finch and Pruyn, Pride motors, and Clark’s discounts store. In May of 1963, life led to his 32-year career with Jewel Tea Co. Tom’s customers loved his home visits and in 1972 while working for Jewel tea he met the love of his life, Patricia. On October 7th, 1972 they were married. Patty was not the only prize Tom gained working for Jewel Tea. Tom achieved national salesman awards and was gifted multiple vacations. He was proud to take his children to Disney World as well as his wife to the Bahamas, Paradise Island, Arizona and Hawaii. Tom loved the beautiful scenery across the country and after a road trip to California his landscape photography sparked a second career. Mark Frost saw Tom’s keen eye and believed in his talent, giving him his credentials with the Glens Falls Chronicle. Soon, Tom Sullivan Photo was a sports and socialite photography business. Tom’s photography career also excelled covering professional sports such as Saratoga Polo, Saratoga Racecourse, as well as collegiate sports with schools like Skidmore and over 15 local high schools. Tom achieved over 15 magazine covers, was published on baseball trading cards, greeting cards, several magazines and newspapers and gallery walls. Tom enjoyed people and was truly living his dream.

Tom is predeceased by his parents as well as his brother, Edmund; sisters: Dorothy (Walter) Barthel, Mary Jane (Vince) Leone, and Theresa (John) O’Connor. Tom is also predeceased by his nephews: Gregory Sullivan, Danny O’Connor, Thomas O’Connor as well as nieces: Karen Leone and Maryanne Gonzalez.

Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; his children: Tammy Sullivan (Dave Mathewson), Brian Sullivan (Angela Mahar), Jean (Jeffrey) Dickinson, and a Thomas Jr. (Rebecca) Sullivan, all of Queensbury, NY; grandchildren: Michael Sullivan and Monica Dickinson. Tom also leaves behind his brother, Raymond (Linda) Sullivan of Clifton Park; sisters-in-law: Linda Sullivan of New London, CT, Donna Farr of Glens Falls, Marlo (Reggie) Peters of Fort Edward and Don Howard Jr. (Evelyn Barlow) of Glens Falls. Tom also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Tom was overwhelmed by the care he received at home for several months. Like his A-Team caregivers to know how much they meant to him. “Donna I love you and am grateful for your love and care. You are so special to me.” And to my grandson Michael, “Thank you bud! I love your guts!”

Visitation with the family will be held at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette Street in Queensbury on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 the funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home with a burial scheduled at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts maybe made in memory of Thomas A. Sullivan Sr. “Class of 59,” to St. Mary’s School. Please make your checks payable to St Mary’s St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10 Church Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.