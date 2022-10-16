July 5, 1956—Oct. 11, 2022

BATON ROUGE, LA — Thomas A. Moore, July 5, 1956, native of Hartford, NY and residing in Baton Rouge, LA passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord on October 11, 2022. He is now playing drums with the Angel Band and singing his most requested song, “A Cabin In Glory Land.”

Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 35 years, Marlene Moore; daughter, Carrie LeBlanc (Tracey); and grandchildren: Jackson Pepper (Amanda), Fiona Atchison, and Luke LaBlanc; his brother, Ted Moore (Penny); and nephews: Jason, Teddy, and Madden Moore. He also leaves many cousins and cherished friends. His special pet Amelia Jane Boots will be missing him too.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Theodore H. Moore Sr. and Nettie Brayton Moore Pekar; an infant sister, Barbara Jean Moore; nephew, Matthew Moore; and stepfather, Stephan Pekar.

Tom spent many years as a long-haul truck driver seeing the country through the windshield of his truck. His CB handle was Truckers Helper and he always was the first to offer a hand to whoever needed it.

Tom loved to play drums, playing and singing country and gospel music with many bands. Most recently with The Bluebillies, Adirondack Ramblers, and Hi Gear. He also enjoyed playing the organ.

Before moving to Louisiana he spent many years in the Hartford, NY area and in Florida. He graduated from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, FL. He served two years in the U.S. Army after graduation.

Tom was a member of Ascension Baptist Church in Gonzales, LA. He always tried to put God first. He enjoyed helping others whenever possible and mentoring when needed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ascension Baptist Church-Building Fund, 13432 Airline Highway Gonzales, LA 70737 or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA on October 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville, NY on October 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursofh.com for the Moore family. Graveside services are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.